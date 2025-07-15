Projects included in a new tourism proposal for Wexford could prove beneficial for Kilkenny, Carlow and the region as a whole.



Launched by Fáilte Ireland, the five-year ‘Destination and Experience Development Plan‘ aims to enhance the tourism offering and encourage people to the coastal county to explore beyond the beach.

It cites upgrades to Hook Lighthouse and new Norman-themed attraction in New Ross which it’s hoped may have a knock-on impact for neighbouring counties.

Sarah Fitzpatrick, Manager on the Ireland’s Ancient East team says; “Wexford has been so popular over the years, particularly for Irish people to come along the coast, and it has 260km of coastline, sometimes people just come for a walk on the beach, they might have an icecream, we really want to encourage new activity operators first of all working at our new Normal experience for New Ross which is due to open in 2027 and then we’re in the design phase of enhancing Hook Lighthouse”.