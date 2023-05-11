Carlow NewsNews & Sport

Promotor of cancelled Carlow Drag show says he was worried his home would be targetted by protesters

The show was to be held at a local hotel later this month but was called off after the company and the venue got what's been described as a bombardment of online abuse and threats

Drag Queen (Image by Marcel van Engelenburg from Pixabay)
The promotor of a Drag show that’s had to be cancelled says he was worried his home in Carlow would be attacked or targetted by protestors.

Danny Hayes from TNT promotions says he was worried for the safety of his family and his home.

“I have done a few shows in town so people know me. We were afraid that the abuse would turn up at our local home as we live in the town,” says Danny.

 

 

 

