Property prices jumped hundred times more in Kilkenny than Carlow in the second quarter of this year.

That’s according to MyHome.ie‘s latest report in association with Bank of Ireland.

They were up on average €50 in Carlow and €5,000 in Kilkenny between April and June.

The median asking price across the country’s now’s at €250,000, an average jump of 7.3%, which marks a rise of €20,000 in Carlow on this time last year and by €11,000 for Kilkenny for the same time frame.

Asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house in Carlow stayed steady over the quarter at €230,000, up €10,025 on last year, and increased by €12,500 to €235,000 in Kilkenny.

While a four-bed, semi-detached home now costs €275,000 in Carlow, €20,000 more than at the same time in 2023, and €15,000 more in Kilkenny at €315,000.

There were 148 properties for sale in Carlow at the end of Q2 2024 – an increase of 17% over the quarter – taking an average of two months to sell. In Kilkenny it’s two and a half months with 263 listed at the end of June, up 10% on the first quarter of this year.

MyHome.ie Managing Director Joanne Geary’s been talking through the findings with our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily;

