Proposed new pathway will not save Carlow Shopping Centre.
That’s according to local charity shop owner Jane Hammond who closed her SPCA store at the centre last week.
Jane said extortionate rents have forced her to relocate to Tullow Street and she is appealing to Carlow County Council to address the issue of rates and rents for small businesses in the town.