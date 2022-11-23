KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Proposed nursing home in Mullinavat that was refused planning has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála
A ruling on the matter is due in March 2023
Plans for a new nursing home in South Kilkenny refused by the local authority have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.
Peter Purcell had applied for permission for a new three-storey building at Garrandarragh in Mullinavat but was turned down by the council last month.
The applicant has now appealed that decision to the Planning Board with a ruling due in March 2023.