Protest being held outside IT Carlow today

A protest is to be held outside IT Carlow this lunchtime.

Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland say they’re holding the demonstration to demand an end to pay discrimination between newer and older lecturers.

Both staff at IT Carlow and from the neighbouring Vocational School will be taking part.

As it stands, lecturers and teachers hired post 2011 are paid less than those hired before that year.

Speaking to KCLR News, Chair of the IT Carlow branch, Claus Derenda says it’s an “injustice that needs to be addressed.”

And he says this is ultimately affecting both staff and students.