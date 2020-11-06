KCLR News

Dozens protest against facemasks and lockdowns in Kilkenny city

Former Sinn Fein Cllr Melissa O'Neill has told KCLR News that the lockdown is unnecessary and that facemask are bad for our health.

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 06/11/2020

Dozens of people gathered for an anti-lockdown anti-mask protest in Kilkenny City on Friday afternoon

Former Sinn Fein Cllr Melissa O’Neill addressed a crowd of 15-20 demonstrators at the Town hall on High Street just before 2pm.

More protestors turned up as the event continued and about 40 marched to the Garden Of Remembrance for a famine vigil.

Melissa O’Neill has told KCLR News that she thinks the lockdown is unnecessary and that facemasks are bad for our health.

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 06/11/2020