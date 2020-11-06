KCLR News
Dozens protest against facemasks and lockdowns in Kilkenny city
Former Sinn Fein Cllr Melissa O'Neill has told KCLR News that the lockdown is unnecessary and that facemask are bad for our health.
Dozens of people gathered for an anti-lockdown anti-mask protest in Kilkenny City on Friday afternoon
Former Sinn Fein Cllr Melissa O’Neill addressed a crowd of 15-20 demonstrators at the Town hall on High Street just before 2pm.
More protestors turned up as the event continued and about 40 marched to the Garden Of Remembrance for a famine vigil.
