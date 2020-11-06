Dozens protest against facemasks and lockdowns in Kilkenny city

Dozens of people gathered for an anti-lockdown anti-mask protest in Kilkenny City on Friday afternoon

Former Sinn Fein Cllr Melissa O’Neill addressed a crowd of 15-20 demonstrators at the Town hall on High Street just before 2pm.

More protestors turned up as the event continued and about 40 marched to the Garden Of Remembrance for a famine vigil.

Melissa O’Neill has told KCLR News that she thinks the lockdown is unnecessary and that facemasks are bad for our health.