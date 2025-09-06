A large crowd is expected to gather at a protest today in Carlow which starts at 12.30, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The protest is part of a series of lunchtime rallies organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, who are demanding that the Government impose sanctions, with the entire population of Gaza at risk of starvation, due to Israel’s aid blockade.

Speaking to KCLR News, member of Carlow IPSC Ned Costigan, gave details of today’s protest in Carlow.

“The march is assembling at the liberty tree in Carlow at 12.30, and the march will start at about 1pm. We have the route mapped out, and the route is available on our local Whatsapp site, we will then have speeches at the end of it in the park. The whole idea of it is to keep awareness that for 700 days of Israeli genocide, supported by the international community, against the Palestinian people, but we’re maintaining our protest. We’ve had the situation with the war bonds, but we’ve had the situation with war bonds being transferred from Ireland to Luxembourg, but it’s still important that the government knows that we’re still the parent of that, it will transfer back to Ireland, this is a temporary thing.”