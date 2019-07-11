Protests Continue at Bagenalstown Train Station

Thursday 11th June

Those protesting the de-staffing of Bagenalstown train station say they will be boarding a train and travelling on it today.

A number of wheelchair users will be demonstrating the difficulty they have using the services without the assistance of someone at the station.

A protest there two weeks ago led to claims by Irish Rail that a train was prevented from leaving the station – a prosecutable offence.

Councillor Andy Gladney is one of the organisers and says he hasn’t been contacted by Gardaí yet.

He told KCLR that there is now no toilet facility at the station and described it as a ‘disgrace’.