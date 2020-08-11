Public advised to avoid St Luke’s Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary

St Luke’s Hospital and Emergency Department is extremely busy.

Visitors are advised to only attend the hospital’s emergency department if absolutely necessary and to not bring children if at all possible.

In a statement released this evening, hospital management has apologised for the inconvenience to patients and their families and thanked the public for their cooperation at this time.

They’re urging people, where possible, to telephone their GP or pharmacist in the first instance to seek the best advice, rather than presenting at the hospital.

But St Luke’s Hospital reassures that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.