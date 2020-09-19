Public health officials not just worried about Dublin as 274 new Covid cases recorded across the country

There are 274 new cases of Covid 19 in the Republic.

There are no new deaths and 65% of the latest are under the age of 45 with slightly more men than women infected. Over half (52%) are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 52 have been identified as community transmission.

166 people are in Dublin, 21 are in Cork, there are 19 in Donegal, seven each in Kildare and Offaly and six each in Waterford and Wicklow.

Louth, Limerick and Meath all have five cases and the remaining 27 are located across 12 other counties. It’s not yet known if Carlow & Kilkenny are among these.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says public health officials aren’t just worried about Dublin noting “Concerns about Louth, Donegal, Waterford, Limerick, cases are still high in Kildare, it’s virtually impossible for me to communicate on every local radio station, in every local paper, we need people in each region monitoring the data and coming out, the messages are not difficult, it’s the simple, it’s the basic messages and they haven’t changed from the start”.

The figures mean that as of midnight, Friday 18 September, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 32,538 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country with 1,792 related deaths. While figures documented for Carlow & Kilkenny show that respectively there are 272 & 434 people affected (as of midnight Thursday, 19 September).

Meanwhile, another 27 people in the UK are known to have died after testing positive for coronavirus within the last four weeks.

The latest official figures also show there’s been another 4,400 recorded cases of Covid-19 within a 24-hour period.

It brings the total to more than 390,000.

It’s as police in England are urging hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown protest in central London, or face arrest.

Earlier, they clashed with demonstrators during the ‘Resist And Act For Freedom’ rally in Trafalgar Square.

Dozens of officers, including some on horseback, have tried to break up gatherings there, but have been stopped by human blockades.