Public talk on intellectual disabilities taking place in Kilkenny this evening

If you can spare an hour or two a month to help a local group for people with intellectual disabilities, you’re being asked to attend a talk this evening.

Social Ability Kilkenny has only a small membership at the moment but they’re looking to grow their numbers and the services they can offer.

Paul Crilly is the PRO and founder of the group and he says they want help from the wider community especially when it comes to organising social events.

Speaking to KCLR Paul says it’s about breaking down barriers.

This evening’s meeting is at 7 o’clock in Butler House.