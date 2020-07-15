Publicans slam ‘hammer blow’ move to delay pub reopening

Publicans are slamming a move to stop pubs reopening until the 10th of August without serving food as a hammer blow.

It’s understood the Cabinet has decided not to allow all pubs reopen on the 20th of July as set out in the roadmap for relaxing the Covid regulations.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland says the Government decision is a shocking development that will have huge ramifications for family-run pubs across Ireland.

Plans to allow larger crowds to gather from next Monday may also not go ahead as planned.

Current limits of 50 people indoors and 200 outdoors were expected to rise to 100 indoors and 500 outdoors but rising numbers of Covid-19 cases are causing concern.

Facemasks could also be made mandatory in shops and enclosed spaces.