Pupils from three local schools are to be presented with a Gaelbhratach, or Irish flag, in the coming weeks.

Run by Gael Linn, the national initiative encourages those in primary and secondary schools to speak Irish outside of the formal classroom setting.

Clonegal NS and Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál í gCeatharlach join those from Stoneyford primary in Kilkenny in being recognised for their various activities to promote the use of Gaeilge.

Speaking at a recent awards ceremony, Edel Ní Bhraonáin, Bainisteoir Gaelbhratach said; “We are delighted to award primary school students from Carlow with a Gaelbhratach. Gaelbhratach gives young people of all backgrounds the opportunity to use and develop their Irish language skills in an interactive and non-traditional way. The programme aims to put the student voice at the centre of their learning through the Gaelbhratach committee. The role of this student-led committee is to direct the Gaelbhratach activities throughout the school year – empowering students in Carlow to take ownership of how and when they use their Irish.

“We have new schools hoping to join the scheme each year and it is inspiring to see young people’s passion for the language. The most rewarding part of the scheme is hearing feedback, from students and teachers alike, on how they have integrated the language into their everyday lives and the impact it has had.”