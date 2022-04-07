Purchaser confirmed for Ferrybank Shopping Centre in South Kilkenny

Ferrybank Shopping Centre has a new owner.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the future of the space in recent times (see the latest here).

But at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, held in the Ferrybank Library which is in the building, members had an update from Kilkenny County Council Director of Services Seán McKeown.

He told KCLR News “I just confirmed to the elected members that I’ve written to NAMA seeking clarification in relation to the maintenance and security arrangements that pertain to the Ferrybank District Centre and NAMA have confirmed to me that they’ve sent on my correspondence to the purchaser of the building but unfortunately I’m not in a position to comment on who the purchaser is because NAMA under the confidentiality arrangements in the NAMA act are precluded from confirming who the purchaser is so that’s as much as we know”.

Following the gathering, Cllr Ger Frisby had this to say:

And KCLR News’ Edwina Grace took to the streets of Ferrybank to find out what people there had to say: