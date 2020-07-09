Covid-19 latest: R-number ‘at ‘or above one’ as six deaths & 23 cases reported

Six deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

Another 23 cases have also been confirmed.

The reproductive rate of the virus is now ‘at or above one’.

The local total is still 531 with 356 positive test results so far in Kilkenny while Carlow remains at 175.

The last cases reported locally was in Kilkenny four days ago.

In ireland overall there have been 1,743 deaths and 25,565 confirmed cases.