Rás na mBan 2020 postponed from September dates in Kilkenny
Organisers have had to call off the event in Kilkenny due to Covid-19 restrictions
Rás na mBan 2020 will not be happening in Kilkenny this September.
Ireland’s top international stage race for women was due to take place September 2nd to 6th.
But due to the uncertaintiy of the coronavirus pandemic the event organisers have decided to wait until August to see if restrictions ease and other logistical challenges can be overcome to ensure the continued annual running of the race which began in 2006.