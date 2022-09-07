Rás na mBan gets underway in Kilkenny

Cyclists from all over the world – including Olympic, World and European championship riders – have descended on Kilkenny for Ras na mBan which takes place over the next five days.

This year’s race is the sixth edition of the popular race to be based in and around Kilkenny and features an exciting new bike festival to be run in conjunction with the final day of racing.

The six-stage race will end on Sunday with a popular hour-long Kilkenny City Circuit Race on the familiar 2.1km circuit starting on The Parade in front of Kilkenny Castle.

Kilkenny’s Mia Griffin who finished second on the final stage last year is due to take part again.

Roads policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says that disruption on the roads will be minimal apart from Sunday.

He’s been outlining the route the opening stage will take later:

“The first stage is always an afternoon stage, so the cyclists will be leaving Kilkenny and they’ll be cycling a 75-kilometre race then heading towards Danesfort and then going through the villages of Stoneyford, Knocktopher, we’ll be going across into Kilmoganny and Windgap and then the race will finish in Callan”.

