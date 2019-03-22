Rates & insurance costs behind impending closure of Carlow business

A local woman says exaggerated and fraudulent insurance claims are putting her out of business.

Josie Daly announced this week that Kiddies Kingdom in Bagenalstown will shut its doors on March 31st due to rising insurance costs and rates.

She received a quote of 47 thousand euro to re-insure her business this year and says she had to take the decision to close.

Josie will contest the local elections in May for Fianna Fáil and says its among the issues she would like to address if elected.