Rathvilly GAA club the first in the country to use solar power to light their walking track

One Carlow GAA club is paving the way for solar panel power in their community.

Rathvilly GAA Club will be the first club in the county to use solar power on their walking track.

The lights are set to be turned on during its official launch on Saturday night.

Jim Dunne, Secretary of Rathvilly GAA club told KCLR that they hope the new lights will benefit the entire community and those beyond.

“This is us giving something back now in terms of a safe environment for people to go walking around the community and further afield,” said Jim.

“We don’t mind who comes, we’re doing this so it is used, it’s going to be a fantastic night Saturday night and we’re hoping a lot of people will turn up,” he added.