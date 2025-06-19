Ireland is celebrating its biggest ever lottery win after a ticket worth €250 million in the EuroMillions jackpot was sold in County Cork.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a retail store in Cork was the point of sale for the golden ticket, which scooped the record-breaking jackpot in this week’s draw — making it the largest prize ever won in Irish lottery history.

In a statement today, the National Lottery also confirmed that the winner has made contact with them.

While the winner’s identity has not been revealed, lottery officials say their priority now is to give the individual time and space to come to terms with the life-changing news and make any necessary financial or personal arrangements.

The exact location of the store that sold the lucky ticket has not yet been disclosed, but it’s expected to be announced in the coming days.

This win surpasses all previous Irish EuroMillions victories and marks a moment of national excitement, especially in Cork, where celebrations are already beginning to build.