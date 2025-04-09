Tomorrow is poised to make headlines as the hottest day of the year to date, with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 21 degrees Celsius in various parts of the country.

According to Met Éireann, the main body of high-pressure will settle over Ireland on Thursday, allowing for an influx of warm air and clear skies. This weather pattern will contribute to what many are anticipating as the peak of the current warm spell.

While many are eager to soak up the sunshine and enjoy outdoor activities, forecasters warn that this brief stint of warmth will be short-lived. The following week is predicted to bring a shift toward cooler and wetter conditions, with temperatures dropping below seasonal averages.

As people prepare for tomorrow’s warm weather, it’s an opportune moment for outdoor plans, but residents are advised to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, as a return to more typical Irish weather is on the horizon.