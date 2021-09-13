“Record” numbers of patients being treated on hospital trolleys today, including 25 at St Luke’s for Carlow and Kilkenny

A record number of patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country, including 25 at St Luke’s for Carlow and Kilkenny.

464 people in total are waiting for beds across the country, which is the highest number of patients on trolleys in one day since the start of the pandemic, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The INMO says it’s “extremely concerned at these exceptionally high numbers”.