Record temperatures and heavy thunderstorms possible on Thursday

There’s some unusual weather on the way across Carlow and Kilkenny on Thursday.

The temperatures locally could get up to 26C but Met Eireann’s issued a yellow thunderstorm warning.

Heavy thunderstorms could hit locally from four o’clock until Friday morning with some severe downpours, hail and spot flooding.

However some areas will stay dry if they escape the thunderstorms.

Alan O’Reilly from CarlowWeather.com told KCLR it’ll be a nice morning but it won’t last and cloud will start to build up in the afternoon.