Man arrested for fatal Carrick-on-Suir stabbing released

A man arrested after a fatal stabbing in Carrick on Suir over the weekend has been released without charge.

A man in his 40s died yesterday (Monday) after being stabbed at an apartment complex in the the North Quay area of the town on Saturday.

A man – also in his 40s – was arrested on Satyurday night and held for questioning at Clonmel Garda Station but has been released this afternoon (Tuesday).

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.