Remains to be seen if any Carlow-Kilkenny TD’s are on Russia’s travel ban

It remains to be seen if any of our local TDs are on a list of 52 Irish politicians to have been slapped with a travel ban by Russia.

Ambassador Yuri Filatov has been summoned by Minister Simon Coveney to the Department of Foreign Affairs to meet the Secretary-General later.

Moscow has failed to name all of the politicians on the list, however, it does include the Taoiseach and Tanaiste, and is supposedly in retaliation for Ireland’s support of EU sanctions.

Meanwhile, a local military expert says he’s confident that an investigation will reveal exactly who fired the missile that killed two people in Poland.

It was initially thought to have been part of a massive bombardment by Russia – the heaviest barrage of cruise missiles since the start of the war.

Retired Major General Kilkenny man Kieran Brennan says it’s most likely to have been a stray weapon from Ukrainian air-defence systems as they tried to protect themselves.

He says even if it was a Ukrainian missile there will still have to be a response from NATO – and that’s likely to be doubling down on support for Ukraine.

“I think the reason it’s going to happen is, it will ensure that western and NATO countries will continue to supply Ukraine now with more sophisticated anti-air defence systems,” said Mr Brennan.