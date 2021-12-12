Removal of Callan’s Kings River silt beds unlikely

It’s looking unlikely that the silt beds in Callan’s Kings River will be removed.

€72,000 had been granted for works there however following a number of issues, including the discovery of a percentage of asbestos in the silt, it seems hundreds of thousands of euro would be required.

There’s now a suggestion that the beds instead be retained and the community engaged to decide how to visually improve the stretch.

Cllr Joe Lyons says there may be a simpler way to deal with the problem than handing over so much money, that would likely increase over time:

“It was €387,000 which Kilgallen came up with a couple of years ago so you can be sure it’s a lot more expensive now.”

“I still would be happy if you could go in and clean the centre of the river, try and deal with Irish Water and with the pipe and make it someway better that what it is. It looks bad.”