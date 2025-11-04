Is the Slieverue kangaroo back?

One was sighted in 2023, bounding about the south Kilkenny spot and now a similar sounding animal’s been spotted in pockets of the Kilkenny / Waterford border in recent days.

Efforts to catch it have so far proven unfruitful.

It’s not yet known where it came from but some are known to live on Little Island off the coast of Waterford and on Lambay Island east of the Dublin coastline.

