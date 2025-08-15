People in the Castlecomer area will have their overnight supply of water restricted to conserve and maintain a daytime supply.

Starting tonight, overnight restrictions will be in place from 9 pm until 9 am until further notice.

During these times, customers in the following areas may experience interruptions to supply, discolouration, or reduced pressure: Clogh, Ardra, Massford, Moneenroe, Coolbawn, and Castlecomer.

Customers should allow the supply to fully return 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time.

Uisce Éireann’s Shane Aylward again thanked customers for their patience during the restrictions and especially for their efforts to conserve water. Telling KCLR news ”We’re doing everything we can to protect and maintain supplies throughout the summer, but we’re also asking our Castlecomer customers to help by doing what they can to reduce their use.”