Residents of a County Carlow housing block say they’re on edge all of the time.
Manor House in Bagenalstown is privately owned and managed by a management company but the County Council lease and house a number of tenants there.
Over recent times there has been a lot of anti social behaviour that has left residents feeling stressed, depressed and with anxiety.
Some have made complaints to both the local authority and gardaí due to what they say is an ongoing issue.
Catherine is one of those residents and she spoke to Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily earlier:
Local councillor Andy Gladney who is aware of the situation says he’s done what he can to help those impacted but believes more can be done. He was also speaking on The KCLR Daily today.
Meanwhile a spokesperson for Carlow County Council says: “There is an ongoing misconception that this building is owned and managed by Carlow County Council. It is more complex.”