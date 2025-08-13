Residents of a County Carlow housing block say they’re on edge all of the time.

Manor House in Bagenalstown is privately owned and managed by a management company but the County Council lease and house a number of tenants there.

Over recent times there has been a lot of anti social behaviour that has left residents feeling stressed, depressed and with anxiety.

Some have made complaints to both the local authority and gardaí due to what they say is an ongoing issue.

Catherine is one of those residents and she spoke to Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily earlier:

Local councillor Andy Gladney who is aware of the situation says he’s done what he can to help those impacted but believes more can be done. He was also speaking on The KCLR Daily today.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Carlow County Council says: “There is an ongoing misconception that this building is owned and managed by Carlow County Council. It is more complex.”

“Carlow County Council has tenants in all of the properties under various housing schemes. The building is privately owned and is managed by a management company on behalf of the owners and occupiers like all private apartment complexes under the Multi-unit Development Act 2011.”

“Carlow County Council engages with the management company on an ongoing basis on behalf of its tenants. From time to time Carlow County Council does complete repairs for the health and safety of tenants but technically it is not our role.”

“We understand the fact that all apartments have Carlow County Council tenants confuses matters. We have tried to acquire the property in the past. “

“We will continue working to rectify the current unacceptable situation.”