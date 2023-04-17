Resurfacing works due to take place at Ballyedmond, Hacketstown in County Carlow today

If you’re due to take the road L-20043 in Co Carlow today (Monday, 17th April) advice is to seek an alternative route or give yourself extra travel time.

Tullow Municipal District crews will be carrying our resurfacing works at Ballyedmond, Hacketstown between 7am and 6pm.

Traffic management will be in place, including a detour.

The works area is shown with a solid red line on the map below: