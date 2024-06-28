The planning application has been submitted by Lidl Ireland GMBH and was received by Carlow County Council’s planning department on the 21st of this month with a decision expected to be made by the 15th of August 2024.

The proposal for the site is at the Natioal Learning Centre on the Killeshin – Castlecomer road.

The plan involves the demolition of the exisiting building to build a new single two storey discount food store with a connecting off license.

The plan also includes ample vehicle and bike parking facilities, a trolley bay, solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations, utility and services infrastructure and connections, and all other associated and ancillary development and works above and below ground level.