Retail outlet in Carlow Town understood to have been scene of a robbery last night
If you were in Carlow Town last night & noticed suspicious activity Gardaí want to hear from you.
KCLR News understands a robbery took place at a retail outlet in the Tullow Road area between 8 & 8:30pm.
Gardaí have confirmed they’re investigation an incident in the area, they’re carrying out enquires and would be interested in hearing from anybody with information.