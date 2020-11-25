Flying Tumbler
Retail outlet in Carlow Town understood to have been scene of a robbery last night

Gardaí have confirmed they're investigating an incident

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 25/11/2020
Carlow Garda station

If you were in Carlow Town last night & noticed suspicious activity Gardaí want to hear from you.

KCLR News understands a robbery took place at a retail outlet in the Tullow Road area between 8 & 8:30pm.

Gardaí have confirmed they’re investigation an incident in the area, they’re carrying out enquires and would be interested in hearing from anybody with information.

