Rise in Covid-19 related ICU admissions in Ireland

429 more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic with one more death.

Of today’s cases, there are 189 in Dublin, with 60 in Cork, 31 in Donegal and 28 in Galway, 18 in Kildare, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Clare, 12 in Limerick, nine in Meath, eight in Louth, seven each in Cavan and Longford, six in Laois and five in both Offaly and Westmeath, with the remaining 14 cases in eight counties.

It’s not yet know if Carlow or Kilkenny are among those eight, if they are they’re registering four or less incidences.

Slightly more women than men were affected, 226 to 203, with 65% of them aged under 45 years. 45% are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case with 77 identified as community transmission.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs the Covid Modelling Advisory Committee has more information on hospitalisations saying “On average over the last week 17 people in intensive care with an average one admission per day, today we’re looking at 20 people in intensive care and four admissions in the last 24 hours, we’re reporting between one and two, closer to two deaths on average per day over the last seven days, about 11 deaths per week”.

It brings to 1,804 the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and 36,155 confirmed cases. as of midnight Monday 459 tested positive in Kilkenny with 285 in Carlow.