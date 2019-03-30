Kilkenny road declared safe after collapse at Gurteen

A north Kilkenny road has now been declared safe after being closed for six weeks due to a severe collapse.

The Road between the N78 at Railyard Cross and Gurteen hill had to be closed when some old mining works collapsed underneath.

The road reopened on Friday afternoon after an independent safety inspection.

Local Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick further subsidence can’t been ruled out completely in the area but all the safety tests that can be done at this stage have been done.