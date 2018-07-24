Road Safety Measures A Little Closer For One Local Housing Estate

Kilkenny County Council has agreed to look into putting in safety measures in one local housing estate where reports of joy riders have become a frequent occurence.

The issues relating to Chapelfield in Urlingford came up at the district meeting of local representatives recently.

Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh says speed ramps and other measures are badly needed to keep people safe.

And she’s told KCLR she’s glad they’re getting closer to something being done about it.

The local authority is to carry out a 24-hour traffic count to see where the issues are.

Councillor Cavanagh says she’d also like them to address road markings.