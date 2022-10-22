Road sign at Three Friars Cross cut down for the second time in 12 Months

A road sign on the main route between New Ross and Mullinavat has been damaged for the second time in less than a year.

The sign, which displays an 80 kilometre per hour speed limit and a warning about soft margins, was damaged between the hours of 9 O’Clock on Tuesday evening and 9 O’Clock on Wednesday morning.

The same sign was cut down around this time last year.

Councillor Eammon Alyward told KCLR News that the act was not only a criminal offence but extremely dangerous;

“its the second time this particular sign has been cut down, around this time last year the same sign was cut as well. We’re appealing for any information anyone might have, anyone who might have been in the area at the time”