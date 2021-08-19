Roadmap to end restrictions up for discussion amid rising case numbers

A roadmap to end Covid-19 restrictions will be discussed this afternoon when senior ministers and health officials meet.

It’s the first covid sub-committee meeting in weeks, and will form the basis of a plan set to be announced later this month.

It comes amid a warning from the Chief Medical Officer of a continued rise in covid hospital and ICU admissions.

1,861 cases were confirmed yesterday, 54 people are receiving intensive care, with Dr. Tony Holohan warning almost half of those are under 50 years of age.