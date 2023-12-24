Roads Policing Inspector Urges Caution on Carlow / Kilkenny Roads

Arrive safely to your destination this Christmas Eve – that’s the message from Carlow Kilkenny Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe.

Over 400 cars have been detected speeding on the nations roads since Friday’s National Slow Down Day.

Gardaí will be out and about across Kilkenny and Carlow, as normal this Christmas Eve and are urging drivers not to drink or take drugs and drive this holdiay season, and to be mindful of their speed as thousands take to the roads.