Roads to get busy as motorists move from and through Carlow and Kilkenny to get to Ploughing Championships in Co Laois

All roads lead to Ratheniska in Co Laois today as the National Ploughing Championships get underway.

Expect delays on all routes and allow time for your journey if you’re heading up with more than 80,000 people expected each of the three days and close to 2,000 trades and a host of competitors too set to line out, including some of the sport’s biggest names from our locality.

All set for Day 1 of #Ploughing2022 Gates open at 9am.

Express Queue tickets can be bought at https://t.co/kTVG5Y9nNM pic.twitter.com/Wnp2KtN4NM — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 19, 2022

Gates open at 9am and there are a range of was to get there with shuttle buses and rail links.

For those travelling by road, Gardaí have a traffic management system. If moving from Kilkenny you’re asked to take the Grey Route moving along the N78, turning left at Newtown Cross Roads and onto the Swan – just outside that village, turn right towards Timahoe village and you’ll be directed either to continue through Timahoe and on toward Money Cross, taking a right at Loughteague Lane or onto the Stradbally Road towards Timogue Cross turning left to merge with those on the yellow Route, depending on which has less traffic on it at the time.

For those on the way from Carlow, you’re to follow the Yellow Route along the N80 through Simmons Mill Cross Roads continuing towards Stradbally town via the Windy Gap. Take a left at Court Square in Stradbally onto the Timahoe Road and head for Timogue Cross Roads before taking a right turn onto the one-way road to the Yellow Car Park.

If you’re not going, you’re asked to avoid the N80 at Stradbally and all approach roads in Ratheniska village.

Laois Gardaí are the lead for traffic management, but both Carlow and Kilkenny will have members out on point duty too directing attendees.

Carlow Garda Supt Aidan Brennan has outlined some advice to our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is: