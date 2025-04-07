The Rosehill Bridge on Coote’s Lane in Kilkenny City will be officially opened this morning, marking a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing investment in active travel infrastructure.

Funded by the Department of Transport, the 16.5m steel bridge was constructed by Donnelly Civil Engineering Ltd as part of the Active Travel Scheme, aimed at improving facilities for cyclists and pedestrians.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Michael McCarthy, Mayor of Kilkenny City, Andrew McGuinness, and Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, are among the key figures expected to attend the ceremony.

Kilkenny County Council has emphasised its commitment to prioritising investment in cycling and smarter travel initiatives as part of its ongoing efforts to promote sustainable travel options in the city.

Anna Lynch from the KCLR Newsroom was there and got reaction from special guests and people who were using the bridge.