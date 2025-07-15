A route’s been agreed on for Kilkenny city’s first Pride Parade.

Following another successful annual event in Carlow last weekend, the baton’s passed to Kilkenny later this month (24th-27th July) with the key gathering taking place on the Saturday (26th of July).

ADVERTISEMENT

From 1pm participants will meet at Kilkenny Castle moving from 1:30pm through the Parade Plaza, along High Street and Market Yard to finish up at Butler Gallery at Evan’s Home on John’s Quay for a free family fun day in association with Ossory Youth, Kilkenny County Council and sponsored by State Street.

Gardaí will accompany the procession and are advising of short, temporary delays to traffic on the day.

Co-Chair of Kilkenny Pride, Alan Slattery, says; “Our hope is that this festival and parade will grow into an annual celebration, one that belongs to the whole community, where everyone has the opportunity to get involved and feel part of it”.

He adds; “We’re looking forward to celebrating a lively, positive event in the city, and we hope to see people lining the streets, whether they’re walking in the parade, cheering from the sidelines, or simply enjoying the atmosphere throughout the weekend. Pride is for everyone, and we’d love the whole city to join in.”