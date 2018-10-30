Bowie On The Radio: Ryan McMullan live on KCLR Drive
Catch UpKCLR DriveKCLR Drive

Bowie On The Radio: Ryan McMullan live on KCLR Drive

The Portaferry native is hitting the road around Ireland in December

Ken McGuire 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ryan McMullan pictured in New York
Ryan McMullan pictured in New York

Ryan McMullan is back on the Irish touring scene.

He’s been busying himself over the last few months with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Beoga, Kodaline and more and in December he’ll be playing sold out shows around the country.

You’ll also find him supporting Snow Patrol on their Belfast and Dublin dates before the end of the year.

With his new single Bowie On The Radio, a self-described ‘love letter to New York’, out now, Ryan dropped into studio on Tuesday 30 October for a set of live tunes and a chat about all things touring. Take a listen below.

Ryan McMullan Live Gig Dates

Ryan McMullan live gig dates
Ryan McMullan live gig dates

Watch: Bowie On The Radio

Ken McGuire

Covering all things sport over at kclrfazone.com, catch Ken on air weekdays 3-5.30pm for KCLR Drive. Tweet him @kenmcguire or read his food ramblings at kenonfood.com.
© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close