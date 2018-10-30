Bowie On The Radio: Ryan McMullan live on KCLR Drive

Ryan McMullan is back on the Irish touring scene.

He’s been busying himself over the last few months with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Beoga, Kodaline and more and in December he’ll be playing sold out shows around the country.

You’ll also find him supporting Snow Patrol on their Belfast and Dublin dates before the end of the year.

With his new single Bowie On The Radio, a self-described ‘love letter to New York’, out now, Ryan dropped into studio on Tuesday 30 October for a set of live tunes and a chat about all things touring. Take a listen below.

Ryan McMullan Live Gig Dates

Watch: Bowie On The Radio