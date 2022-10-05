Safety concerns to the fore again for N25 & N24 roads through South Kilkenny

There’s a fresh plea for safety concerns to be addressed on two routes through South Kilkenny.

It comes after the N25 was recently identified as the most dangerous road in the country with 22 fatalities in the last five years – while the N24 wasn’t far behind.

The matter was raised as South Kilkenny Councillors met this morning and Cllr Pat Dunphy asked that they again write to TII and the Minister asking them to speed up solutions:

“They have a scheme underway at the moment, the N24 Waterford to Cahir (road) was (due to be) after that because the preferred route for that is to be announced next summer,” said Pat.

“Then what happens because the vibes down here is that it could be seven, eight, nine ten years before anything happens because to be that’s never,”.