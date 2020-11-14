Sandra Gillen on Breakfast Buffet (Saturday, 14 November 2020)

Makeup on young people, where do you stand on the topic?

Should tweens and teens be wearing foundations, eyeshadows and lipsticks? Are there suitable products for younger skin? Can skills be learned at an early age? Is it always costly? What kind of looks are best?

And how mindful of language on the subject should adults be when around girls and boys?

Makeup artist Sandra Gillen is fast becoming a regular on KCLR’s Breakfast Buffet and she was back to chat with our Brian Redmond with answers to all of the above and more.

