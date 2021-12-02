Santa and his team exempt from any travel or trade restrictions

Santa and his team will be exempt from any travel or trade restrictions – so the Tánaiste’s told the Dáil.

TD Christopher O’Sullivan said while the man in red was flat-out making toys, he had concerns about the supply chains into Ireland because of Brexit.

But Leo Varadkar said they’re working closely with the North Pole to ensure everything arrives on time; “Santa, his wife, his staff are fully vaccinated, will be exempt from any travel restrictions that have to be imposed between now and then and my Department, the Department of Trade, will leave no stone unturned and do absolutely everything we can to ensure there’s no disruption to supply chains or any kind of trade rules or issues that could disrupt the delivery of presents on Christmas Eve which is now only three weeks away”.