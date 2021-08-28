The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 28th August

On this morning’s show:

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joined us to answer all of your garden queries.

James Quinn from Clonmore Farm chatted with Edward about his farm and supporting local food producers.

Anne-Marie Butler, President (ASA) Agricultural Science Association is a professional body for agricultural science graduates with over 1700 working in the Irish agri-food industry. Their annual conference is now in its 79th year and will take place on Friday 10th September 2021.

Eva Milka from Gaelic Escargot which was the first snail farm in Ireland chats about business and The Taste In Carlow Discovery Trail .

Teresa Broderick and Margaret McEvoy from the Irish Patchwork Society were in studio with Edward with their quilt that will be donated to Teac Tom.

Brian Kelly from the Borris & District Tractor Nuts Committee chats to Edward.

Listen back to the show here: