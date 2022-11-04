Save our Hills members hoping to prevent wind farm in upland Kilkenny say they’ll take their fight to the highest courts if necessary

The Save our Hills protestors say they will go to court to stop a wind farm being developed in their area.

EDF Energy has confirmed they want to go ahead with a project in the Castlewarren, Johnswell, Clara and surrounding areas of County Kilkenny.

They have not yet submitted a planning application but Stephen Keogh says locals intend to fight it and they want people to help raise funds for a potential future court case.

And he’s been telling our Sue Nunn that they’ll take that fight all the way to the Supreme Court and beyond.

Hear the conversation in full on last evening’s The Way It Is here:

Meanwhile, the Meitheal na Gaoithe/Irish Wind Farmers Association held its annual conference at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny a couple of weeks ago – hear what some of those involved there had to say about wind energy: