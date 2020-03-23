KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Scaled down meeting of Kilkenny County Council to take place today
The monthly meeting of the local authority members will have only seven Councillors present
A scaled down meeting of KIlkenny county council is set to go ahead this afternoon.
The monthly meeting of the local authority members will have only seven Councillors present which is the minimum number required in order for it to proceed.
It was agreed between all of the elected members that with the current covid 19 restrictions in place the gathering should happen on a smaller scale with social distancing guidelines also applying to those who are attending.