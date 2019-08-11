Scammers unwittingly target a County Kilkenny Garda Station

Local Gardaí are warning you to be on alert for scam callers after they themselves were targeted by one.

Thomastown Garda Station got a call on Friday from someone saying they were ringing on behalf of Eir because a problem had been encountered with an internet router in the locality.

In order to fix the issue they needed the person who answered to go onto a signal strength website and consent to handing over remote access to the caller.

Gardaí say they informed him that he had in fact called a Garda Station and he promptly hung up.

They say Eir have been notified but are warning people to be wary.